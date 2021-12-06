Troy announces new head football coach

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Exciting news is about to come out of Troy! Troy will be introducing its next head coach tomorrow. A press conference is set to begin at 11 am. Tune in tonight on WTVY for the latest coverage and developments from our sports team.

