Miracle on Foster Food Drive kicks off on Monday, here’s how you can help

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday kicks off the annual Miracle on Foster Food Drive, the News 4 team begins the week at the Geneva Walmart.

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank said the need is greater than ever this year, and the cost of living prices rising is not helping.

“Those who were already stretched are having a hard enough time and then you add on top of that the increase in prices and it’s just making it kind of tougher for people to get by,” Julie Gonzalez, Assistant Director, said.

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is here to help, working to provide the basic necessities for those in need, like food. The food bank feeds about 47,000 people. That’s one in six in the Wiregrass.

“What we tell everybody is that even though there is one in six of our neighbors and friends who are in need of food assistance that’s the bad news, but the good news is there are five in six of our friends who can help,” Gonzalez said.

You can help now during their busiest time of year. 75 percent of the food bank’s distribution is from October through December.

“So obviously, food is on everyone’s mind during the holiday season, but the reality is, there are hungry people every day,” Gonzalez said. “Hunger is a year-round problem and we need year-round solutions.”

That year-round solution is: people helping others.

“We’re not asking for one or two people to do everything. If you can spare a couple of cans to a food drive. If you can spare a couple of dollars. If you could donate online. If everyone could do just a little, it would make a big difference,” Gonzalez said.

To contribute to making that big difference you can go to any of the Miracle on Foster Food Drive stops and make a donation.

Monday, Dec. 6 Walmart in Geneva: 4:00-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 Walmart in Enterprise: 4:00-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 Walmart in Ozark: 4:00-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9 North Foster Street 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 Hometown Foods in Headland 4:00-6:30 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer at the food bank call: (334)794-9775.

If you cannot make it to any of the food drive stops this week, you can donate directly to the food bank by clicking here.

