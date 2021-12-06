Junior League of the Wiregrass host Christmas Tour of Homes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Junior League of the Wiregrass hosted the first Christmas Tour of Homes in ten years on Sunday.

Five homes were on display for this year’s festivities. Four were in Dothan, and one was located in Headland.

This year’s event was $20 and offered cocktails and hor’s devours.

“We are so grateful for our home owners for the Christmas Tour of Homes,” says Meagan Dorsey, Marketing Co-chair, Junior League of the Wiregrass. “Our home owners have worked so hard to make sure that their homes are so festive and bright and fun and beautiful for our visitors. So for them to be willing to open their doors and allow visitors to come through, we’re very excited about this.”

Profits from the event will go towards the Wiregrass Hope Group.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.