Girls Inc. Dothan hosts 10th Annual Mother and Daughter Tea

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Girls inc. hosted their 10th annual mother and daughter tea Sunday afternoon, and it was nothing short of cute and fun.

This year the organization hosted two teas on Sunday for families to enjoy.

The goal of the event was to inspire, honor and enhance the relationship between girls and moms.

The event offered activities such as photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a photobooth, arts and crafts, and more.

“I think the attendance shows just how much people are wanting to get out and do things,” says Jaime Hale, Execute Director, Girls Inc. “I really think that this kind of provides the kids with a place to spend time with their mom and make a difference.”

The organization says they look forward to hosting this event for more girls in the years to come.

