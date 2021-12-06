Enterprise’s Whoville celebration brought thousands to the city

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thousands gathered in downtown Enterprise on Saturday, better known as “Whoville!”

The annual Whoville event had activities for everyone to enjoy. Vendors were set up for shopping, there was a petting zoo, food trucks, and a kid zone that stayed busy with fun.

“I love seeing all of the community get together and like support the small businesses here,” Kaitlyn Pollard, Sweet Wisteria brand ambassador said. “I think it’s such a great thing.”

People dressed as who’s and could get their hair styled “the who way.” The Grinch even made an appearance and was kind to take photos with the kids. Families and friends spent the day celebrating the holiday cheer that no one could steal, not even the Grinch himself.

“I’m just amazed at the crowd that’s here,” Clint Barley, Encompass Home Health and Hospice, said. “I mean you can barely get around out here which is awesome and it’s so good to see everybody come back out and getting together, especially at Christmas.”

This festival has been in the works for nearly a year, planning began just after last years festival.

