Advertisement

Enterprise’s Whoville celebration brought thousands to the city

The Grinch made an appearance at the Enterprise Whoville celebration, meeting several families.
The Grinch made an appearance at the Enterprise Whoville celebration, meeting several families.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thousands gathered in downtown Enterprise on Saturday, better known as “Whoville!”

The annual Whoville event had activities for everyone to enjoy. Vendors were set up for shopping, there was a petting zoo, food trucks, and a kid zone that stayed busy with fun.

“I love seeing all of the community get together and like support the small businesses here,” Kaitlyn Pollard, Sweet Wisteria brand ambassador said. “I think it’s such a great thing.”

People dressed as who’s and could get their hair styled “the who way.” The Grinch even made an appearance and was kind to take photos with the kids. Families and friends spent the day celebrating the holiday cheer that no one could steal, not even the Grinch himself.

“I’m just amazed at the crowd that’s here,” Clint Barley, Encompass Home Health and Hospice, said. “I mean you can barely get around out here which is awesome and it’s so good to see everybody come back out and getting together, especially at Christmas.”

This festival has been in the works for nearly a year, planning began just after last years festival.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Dothan police are involved in a standoff with a woman who refuses to come out of her home on...
Dothan police involved in standoff with woman
Panama City Beach, Florida. Pier Park Wheel at sunset
Panama City Beach announces 2022 events
(File Photo) Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival
Downtown Dothan filled with joy for Christmas Festival and Tree Lighting
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19

Latest News

Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival
Downtown Dothan hosts annual Christmas Festival
Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival
Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama makes CFP; will play Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl
Dothan Police Standoff
Dothan Police Standoff