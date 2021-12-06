Advertisement

Enterprise High School head football coach Rick Darlington resigns

After three seasons at Enterprise High School, head football coach Rick Darlington has resigned.
After three seasons at Enterprise High School, head football coach Rick Darlington has resigned.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - After three seasons at Enterprise High School, head football coach Rick Darlington has resigned.

Darlington will head back to Florida where he has accepted the head coaching job at DeLand High School.

Darlington led the Wildcats to the playoffs each of his three seasons, including advancing to the 2nd round in 2020.

Enterprise went 20-14 during Darlington’s tenure.

School officials say the search for Darlington’s replacement will begin immediately and they hope to have the position filled as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Dothan police are involved in a standoff with a woman who refuses to come out of her home on...
Dothan police involved in standoff with woman
Panama City Beach, Florida. Pier Park Wheel at sunset
Panama City Beach announces 2022 events
The Troy Trojans took down the South Alabama Jaguars in the Battle of the Belt.
Troy announces new head football coach
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

Latest News

Wiregrass coaches compete in Punt, Pass, and Kick competition
Wiregrass coaches compete in Punt, Pass, and Kick competition
Brantley dominated Millry 48-15
Brantley dominated Millry 48-15
Luverne's season ends with loss to Lanett
Luverne's season ends with loss to Lanett
Pike Lib knocks off Glenwood 29-6
Pike Lib knocks off Glenwood 29-6