Enterprise High School head football coach Rick Darlington resigns

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - After three seasons at Enterprise High School, head football coach Rick Darlington has resigned.

Darlington will head back to Florida where he has accepted the head coaching job at DeLand High School.

Darlington led the Wildcats to the playoffs each of his three seasons, including advancing to the 2nd round in 2020.

Enterprise went 20-14 during Darlington’s tenure.

School officials say the search for Darlington’s replacement will begin immediately and they hope to have the position filled as soon as possible.

