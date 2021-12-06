City of Hartford hosts Hometown Holidays

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several people made way to the city of Hartford Saturday afternoon for the Hometown Holidays event. This celebration was held in memory of Ms. Diane Goodnight.

Vendors, crafts, food and live music filled the square for friends and families to enjoy, and kick off the Christmas season. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.

Vendors tell News 4 this event always brings the community together and this year was nothing short of that.

“Last year was hard for everybody so we’re all really excited to come together more than anything and be together and just celebrate Christmas,” Susan Bailey, creator, said.

“It’s a great time for the local community to get together in fellowship and share our wears and we’ve seen a lot of people we haven’t seen in a long time,” Russ Norris, owner Rancan Bee Ranch, said. “So, it’s a really good time, I recommend it to everyone. There’s nothing like small town life.”

The city parade and tree lighting followed.

