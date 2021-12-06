Advertisement

City of Hartford hosts Hometown Holidays

City of Hartford Hometown Holiday 2021
City of Hartford Hometown Holiday 2021(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several people made way to the city of Hartford Saturday afternoon for the Hometown Holidays event. This celebration was held in memory of Ms. Diane Goodnight.

Vendors, crafts, food and live music filled the square for friends and families to enjoy, and kick off the Christmas season. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.

Vendors tell News 4 this event always brings the community together and this year was nothing short of that.

“Last year was hard for everybody so we’re all really excited to come together more than anything and be together and just celebrate Christmas,” Susan Bailey, creator, said.

“It’s a great time for the local community to get together in fellowship and share our wears and we’ve seen a lot of people we haven’t seen in a long time,” Russ Norris, owner Rancan Bee Ranch, said. “So, it’s a really good time, I recommend it to everyone. There’s nothing like small town life.”

The city parade and tree lighting followed.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Dothan police are involved in a standoff with a woman who refuses to come out of her home on...
Dothan police involved in standoff with woman
Panama City Beach, Florida. Pier Park Wheel at sunset
Panama City Beach announces 2022 events
(File Photo) Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival
Downtown Dothan filled with joy for Christmas Festival and Tree Lighting
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19

Latest News

WHOVILLE
WTVY - Enterprise Whoville Celebration 2021
The Grinch made an appearance at the Enterprise Whoville celebration, meeting several families.
Enterprise’s Whoville celebration brought thousands to the city
Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival
Downtown Dothan hosts annual Christmas Festival
Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival
Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival