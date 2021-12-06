Advertisement

$1.2M awarded for Alabama-based breast cancer research

Pink Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon
Pink Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon(PixaBay)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — More than $1.2 million is being awarded to fund 20 breast cancer research projects across Alabama using money from donations, government and sales of specialty license plates.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama announced the funding Friday for projects at sites including the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Auburn University, the University of South Alabama, the University of Alabama, CerFlux, Southern Research and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

The grants often are used as seed money for developing studies that are needed to compile data needed for additional funding, according to a statement from the foundation.

The foundation said it has provided more than $12 million since 1996.

