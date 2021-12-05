Advertisement

Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools

Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, officials there say a wave of shooting threats have forced several other schools to close. Here in Alabama, officials are also dealing with school shooting threats and reports of guns in schools.

In Dallas County, three students were arrested for bringing three loaded guns to Southside High School. The students were arrested after investigators received an anonymous tip.

In Mobile, a 15-year-old was arrested for threatening to “shoot up” Mary G. Montgomery High School and Semmes Middle School. The teen posted the threat on Instagram.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers has an ongoing initiative aimed at keeping guns out of Alabama schools. The organization offers reward money for any tips that lead to the confiscation of a gun on school grounds or at a school sanctioned event.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, it takes someone to come forward with information to get that crime solved. It takes someone, a witness to say that’s who did it, I saw it, that person should be off the streets,” said Tony Garrett with Central Alabama Crimestoppers. “So we have to empower a community to go ahead and stand up, if not, the criminals win.”

