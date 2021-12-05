Rainy Pattern this Week

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances ramp up this week kicking off tomorrow with a chance of PM showers and storms.Some may be on the stronger side but below severe limits. We can expect a chance of rain everyday this week leading up to friday. Overall highs will be in the 70s to low 80s by the end of the week. Next chance for some cooler weather looking like next monday!

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy . Low near 58°. Winds S 5.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy,PM rain. High near 76°. SE 5-10 40%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds SE 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly CLoudy, chance of showers. Low: 56° High: 70° 20%

WED: Partly Cloudy, rain. Low: 58° High: 78° 40%

THR: Partly Cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 61° High: 80° 20%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66 High: 80

SUN: Mostly Cloudy chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

