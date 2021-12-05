Advertisement

Downtown Dothan hosts annual Christmas Festival

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Christmas spirit was powering the streets of downtown Dothan Saturday at the annual Christmas Festival.

People took the streets of Foster Street to enjoy pictures with Santa, a Polar Express train ride, food vendors, arts and crafts and more.

Patrons said the event was the perfect event for enjoying some family fun.

“This is huge for Dothan,” says Hillery Brooks, patron. “It was something to do on a Saturday. The kids are loving it, and we didn’t even have to travel to go anywhere.”

