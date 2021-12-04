Warm Weekend and Work Week

SYNOPSIS – Warm weekend and not much will change as we head into next week. Overall high temperatures will be in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Chance of showers monday but the greatest chance of rain comes mid week. Low temperatures will range from the lower 50s to middle 60s.

TONIGHT – Fog late, partly cloudy . High near 74°. Winds W 5.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. Low near 50°. SSW 5

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. High near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Cloudy chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

TUE: Partly CLoudy. Low: 56° High: 72°

WED: Partly Cloudy, rain. Low: 58° High: 78° 40%

THR: Partly Cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 61° High: 80° 20%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66 High: 80

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.