Advertisement

Warm Weekend and Work Week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Warm weekend and not much will change as we head into next week. Overall high temperatures will be in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Chance of showers monday but the greatest chance of rain comes mid week. Low temperatures will range from the lower 50s to middle 60s.

TONIGHT – Fog late, partly cloudy . High near 74°. Winds W 5.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. Low near 50°. SSW 5

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. High near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Cloudy chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

TUE: Partly CLoudy. Low: 56° High: 72°

WED: Partly Cloudy, rain. Low: 58° High: 78° 40%

THR: Partly Cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 61° High: 80° 20%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66 High: 80

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Dothan police are involved in a standoff with a woman who refuses to come out of her home on...
Dothan police involved in standoff with woman
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Panama City Beach, Florida. Pier Park Wheel at sunset
Panama City Beach announces 2022 events

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 3, 2021
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
It’s Beginning To Feel A Lot Like Spring?
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 2, 2021