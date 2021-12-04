Advertisement

Marianna city agencies getting long overdue update

The new City Hall is located just next to the old City Hall, and officials hope to be moved in...
The new City Hall is located just next to the old City Hall, and officials hope to be moved in by January 2022.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials at the city of Marianna are upgrading to a new city hall after it’s been in the work for ten years. All this is thanks to grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

City officials say the building they’re currently housed in is more than 80 years old and is need of more than just a few upgrades. So, instead of upgrading, they’re starting fresh.

“This is what will be the new City Hall, and your City Clerk, your City Manager, your Public Works Director and your planning and zoning/municipal development will be located in this building,” City Manager Jim Dean said.

This project has been in the works for quite some time. Officials say it has taken them more than a decade.

“Over 10 years ago, the city commission had a discussion about trying to relocate and build new a fire and police station, along with city hall,” Dean said.

Phase two of this project will build a new fire station and police department. However, that will take some time. In the meantime, they’ll be moving into the old City Hall.

“Your police department, the holding cell for the police department is a chair with handcuffs on it, so I mean, it’s over due,” Dean said.

“We got a new aerial truck and we had to move it out to our station out by the interstate, so that took the ladder truck out of the center of town,” Fire Chief Michael Hall said. “When we get the new building built, we’ll get to move the ladder truck back to the center of town.”

However, they say it’s bittersweet to make the move.

“We’re kind of excited to get to move to a new building, at the same time, we are a little heartbroken because this fire station has a lot of history behind it and most of our time has been spent here,” Hall added.

Dean says the city offices are expected to move into the new City Hall in January, followed by the Police Department moving into the old City Hall. A few months later, work will begin on the new Police Station and Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Dothan police are involved in a standoff with a woman who refuses to come out of her home on...
Dothan police involved in standoff with woman
Panama City Beach, Florida. Pier Park Wheel at sunset
Panama City Beach announces 2022 events
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home

Latest News

The Troy Trojans took down the South Alabama Jaguars in the Battle of the Belt.
Troy announces new head football coach
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-06
Patchy fog this morning, showers this afternoon
(Source: Girls Inc.)
Girls Inc. Dothan hosts 10th Annual Mother and Daughter Tea
Christmas ornaments next to the entrance to the Winter Wonderland event at Blair E. Batson...
Junior League of the Wiregrass host Christmas Tour of Homes
The Wiregrass firearm business is raffling these pictures guns to benefit the nonprofit...
Poleo Arms partners with Hannah’s Gifts for Hope to help childhood cancer victims and their families