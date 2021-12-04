Local veteran reacts to renaming of Ft. Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials are in the process of renaming Fort Benning. Online submissions from the public regarding the name change closed on Monday.

Several military installations across the South named after Confederate soldiers will soon be renamed. This means Fort Benning will be renamed. The base was named after General Henry Benning, who fought in the American Civil War.

“And even if they change the name, it’s not going to change the racial equality that we’re having, but we need a change,” said Phenix City resident McDaniel.

Phenix City resident Linda McDaniel, who served in the Air Force and the Army, says she initially was against renaming Fort Benning.

“I was feeling like, well what difference does it make if they change the name? People are not going to change,” said McDaniel.

The Naming Commission for the Department of Defense says they received 4,600 ideas for the new name of Fort Benning.

“I like Colin Powell. I think it could be changed to that,” said McDaniel.

One local official News Leader 9 spoke with says along with suggesting renaming the base after US Secretary of State General Colin Powell, people also suggested names honoring Lieutenant General Hal Moore and his wife Julie, World War II soldier George C. Marshall, Retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett, Army Sergeant Alwyn Cashe, Lieutenant Henry Flipper and Private Felix Hall.

The official says some people even recommended naming it Fort Georgia, Fort Alabama or Fort Freedom.

“I like Fort Freedom but I do like Colin Powell. I think that’s what it should be. But no matter what we say, it has to have a vote,” explained McDaniel.

The official News Leader 9 spoke with also made it clear that this is not a decision being made by Fort Benning and the final decision will be made by the Department of Defense.

