Downtown Dothan filled with joy for Christmas Festival and Tree Lighting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lots of people will be getting into the holiday spirit Saturday afternoon in downtown Dothan.

That’s when the annual Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival and City of Dothan Christmas Tree Lighting will kickoff.

The event features a lot of family-friendly activities, including a Christmas train, letters to Santa, s’mores, Christmas choirs, and ice skating in Wadlington green on Foster Street.

There will also be, craft vendors, and pictures with Santa Claus and the Grinch.

The event will wrap up with the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree outside of the Dothan Civic Center.

WTVY will livestream the tree lighting starting at 5:30 PM on the video player in this story.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

