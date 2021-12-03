Advertisement

WCSO collect toys to stuff local stockings

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part to spread holiday cheer this Christmas. They’re making sure kids throughout the county receive toys in their stockings.

For years, Sheriff Kevin Crews has hosted a toy drive in Washington County, and this year is no different. The Sheriff’s Office is collecting anything from bikes to clothes for kids up to 16-years-old.

Officials said they enjoy helping give their community a good Christmas, especially after the difficulties over the last few years.

”Sheriff Crews is very involved in his community and he just felt like this was a great way to reach the kids and you know, the younger generation here, and he just really enjoys giving back to the community,” Crews’ Executive Assistant Kristy Kolmetz said.

The Sheriff’s Office is accepting toy donations until December 17. Drop-off locations include: New Hope Methodist Church, Lakeview Methodist in Caryville, Emerald Coast Hospice and Florida Panhandle Technical College.

