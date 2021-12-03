Advertisement

A Warm Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Make some plans to be outdoors for a bit this weekend as we see rather warm weather for early December. Highs will average in the middle 70s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Watch out for some early morning fog, though, which could be locally dense. We’ll remain warm into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 49°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High near 76°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 50°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 77° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 72° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers.  Low: 58° High: 78° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 80° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds light and variable.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

