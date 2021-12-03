Troy hires Jon Sumrall as next head football coach

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Trojans have found their next man.

Late Thursday night, Troy announcing the hire of Jon Sumrall as its next head football coach.

No stranger to Troy, this marks Sumrall’s second stint with the Trojans. He spent time as assistant head coach under former head coach Neal Brown from 2015-2017.

During his tenure at Troy, Sumrall helped lead the Trojans to a pair of bowl victories, the school’s first since 2010, the 2017 Sun Belt Conference title, and a stunning victory at LSU. The Trojans won a school-record 11 games in 2017, and the Troy defense ranked first in the nation in red zone defense (.614), second in tackles for loss per game (8.6), seventh in rushing defense (105.3), 11th in scoring defense and 24th in total defense per game (336.6).

Sumrall has spent the last three seasons on staff at Kentucky and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator at the beginning of this past season.

Kentucky enters the weekend with the nation’s No. 25 defense in tow in addition to ranking fourth in fourth-down defense, 16th in rushing defense and 11th in defensive touchdowns.

Sumrall will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.