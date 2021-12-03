Shane Owens to hold Christmas concert

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Homegrown country music singer Shane Owens will be hosting a Christmas concert this weekend.

The concert will be in Owens’ hometown of Samson at the municipal complex.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. with an opening act by Kiera Howell.

Owens will follow her on stage at 7:30 p.m.

He says he wants to give back to the community that has supported him through the years.

“Christmas time has always been my favorite time of year so we’re going to play all my hits I’ve had through the years on radio and then we’re going to do some of the most popular Christmas songs even a gospel song or two so it’s going to be a great show,” Owens said.

There are several locations to purchase tickets including Good to Go in Enterprise, King Drug and Delt Express in Samson, Bynum’s Heating and Cooling in Geneva. Tickets will also be available at the municipal complex prior to the show.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.