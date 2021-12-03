Residents speak out about mail-in ballots for liquor sales

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County is one of only a handful of counties that still bans the sale of liquor. Soon, voters will decide if that will change.

Local political action committee Advance Washington County has collected enough signatures to put a controversial issue on the ballot: whether to allow liquor sales in their dry county. Some residents aren’t happy about how they got this issue before the voters.

“They made it sound like the impact economically would be great for our community, but they didn’t tell the whole story,” Pastor of Blue Lake Baptist Church Richard Smelser said. “The whole story is the jobs they hope to attract are going to be minimum wage jobs, they’re not going to have an economic impact.”

“Something that I don’t think is being considered is the fact that the moral cost of a decision like this is far greater than any economic gain that could come out of a decision,” Director at the West Florida Baptist Association Caleb Duncan added.

These residents shared their opinions with county commissioners at the latest meeting. To add to the anger, they’re also fired up that votes will be allowed by mail, not just in person at the polls. However, despite their speaking out against mai-in ballots, commissioners still decided to approve it in a 5-0 vote at the last meeting.

Commissioners couldn’t control whether or not the issue got on the ballot, but they could decide about the mail-in issue, and some people are not happy they’re letting people vote from afar.

“Had the commission agreed to do this as an in-person ballot, where caring citizens, the ones I want driving the decisions made in this county, are willing to come out and vote and prove their identity, I think it would’ve been a much cleaner set up and it would build a lot more confidence in what the will of the voters really is,” Washington County resident Ted Spangenberg said.

Votes by mail can start as early as mid-December, with the actual voting day in mid-January. Exact dates still have to be set.

We reached out to members of Advance Washington County and County Commissioners, but did not receive a call back.

