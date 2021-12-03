Advertisement

Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat

Broward Sheriff's officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.
Broward Sheriff's officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student’s arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn’t snitch on him.

The teen’s mother says he meant it as a joke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

