Panama City Beach announces 2022 events

(Press Release) – Panama City Beach is pleased to announce its 2022 calendar of events including longstanding annual festivals, concerts and spectacular celebrations that are perfect for all ages and interests.

“We are thrilled to share our jam-packed calendar of award-winning events, ranging from country music festivals and exciting marathons to world-class culinary festivals, vintage car shows and more,” shares President and CEO of Visit Panama City Beach, Dan Rowe. “Our events make Panama City Beach a year-round destination and we look forward to welcoming locals and visitors in 2022 to create lasting memories in our Real.Fun.Beach.”

Food Trucks of America Food Truck Festival, February 5-6

Food Trucks of America is bringing the fourth annual Panama City Beach Food Truck Festival back to Aaron Bessant Park. This festival will be a weekend of craft beer, great food, lawn games, music and fun for the whole family. 30 food trucks will be serving everything from fall-off-the-bone BBQ and wood-fired pizza to juicy prime rib, spicy Korean food, gooey mac & cheese and so much more. For more information, visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/events/food-drink-festivals/food-truck-craft-beer-festival/.

PCB Mardi Gras and Music Festival, February 11-12

“Laissez les bon temps rouler” in Panama City Beach and participate in the destination’s authentic Mardi Gras celebration in Aaron Bessant Park. In conjunction with the Krewe of Domonique Youx’s great Mardi Gras at the Beach Parade, this annual festival features entertainment for the whole family. For more information, visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/mardi-gras/.

Panama City Beach Scottish Festival, March 5

The 29th annual Panama City Beach Scottish Festival will take place at Frank Brown Park’s festival site and will feature Scottish athletic competitions, Scottish & Irish musical performances (such as bagpipe bands and Irish step dancers), a British car club show, children’s activities and Scottish and Irish food and drink. This family-friendly event kicks off with a welcoming ceremony and parade of Tartans. For more information, visit www.pcbeachscotfestival.com.

Emerald Coast Cruzin’, March 9-12 / November 9-12

The bi-annual car show at Aaron Bessant Park is perfect for families and features thousands of hot rods and classic cars. Events include a swap meet, parade, cruiz-ins, block party and more. Live music will also be provided during the event. For more information, visit www.emeraldcoastcruizin.com.

UNwineD, March 18-19

This award-winning event returns to Aaron Bessant Park for the sixth year featuring craft beer, spirits and wine from around the world, culinary creations by the region’s leading chefs and a southern garden party presented by Southern Living. Guests can raise a glass at the Friday Night Kickoff Party, a time to mix and mingle with some of the South’s most elite chefs, mixologists and tastemakers. The celebration continues Saturday with the Grand Afternoon Tasting followed by a live concert and picnic in the park. For more information, visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/unwined.

Cajun Festival, April 18-24

Cajun music, Cajun food and Cajun fun. This Cajun beach party features daytime bands and lots of fun for the whole family. For more information, visit Schooners.com.

ParrotHead Rendesvous: 2022 Stories We Could Tell – Take Two, April 21-24

The Granddaddy of all ParrotHead events is back at Sharky’s. At this event, guests can bring their own cooler, rent a tent site and listen to great Trop Rock music. In addition, there will be single musicians and duos up on the Rendezvous deck throughout that day, and of course the historic nighttime jam session will happen both Friday and Saturday night. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PHRendezvous.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival, April 20-24

Named a “Top 10 Jazz Festival in the USA” by JazzIZ Magazine and nominated as “Best Jazz Festival” at the Oasis Smooth Jazz Awards, the Seabreeze Jazz Festival combines top national smooth jazz artists for a full weekend of fun, sun, great beaches and good times. The 23rd annual event will be held in Aaron Bessant Park, featuring internationally known acts as well as local performers. For more information, visit www.seabreezejazzfestival.com.

Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally, April 27-May 1 / October 19-23

The most biker-friendly rally in the country, the free four-day Thunder Beach Spring and Fall Motorcycle Rallies will feature 200 vendors and exhibitors, a bike parade, beauty pageants, poker runs, live music, motorcycle stunt shows, tattoo contests, bike shows with category judging and much more. The event will take place at multiple venues throughout the Panama City Beach area. For more information, visit www.thunderbeachproductions.com.

Visit Panama City Beach 70.3 Gulf Coast (Edgewater Beach Resort), May 7 / Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida, November 5 (Pier Park)

What began as a challenge between Navy SEALS has become one of the most recognized endurance events in the world. IRONMAN is a statement of excellence, passion and commitment that is a true test of mental and physical toughness. Panama City Beach has proven to have the best combination of temperature and terrain for this competition, making the Florida edition of the challenge one of the most popular races on the circuit. For more information, visit www.ironman.com.

Grand Lagoon Taco’s & Tequila Fest, May 7

Enjoy creative tacos and tequila cocktails made by local bars and restaurants all competing for the Best Taco and/or The Best Tequila Cocktail at Hammerhead Fred’s. This event features live music as well. For more information, visit grandlagoon.com

Florida Jeep Jam, May 12-15

Thousands of Jeep owners and enthusiasts will gather in Panama City Beach for the seventh annual Jeep Beach Jam at Frank Brown Park’s festival site. This four-day family event, organized by the JBJ Productions, Inc. team, will be filled with many fun-in-the-sun activities including concerts, scavenger hunts, off-road excursions, bonfires and more. Events will take place at many locations throughout the beach. For more information, visit www.floridajeepjam.com.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, June 3-5

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will bring the best of today’s country music to the beach. Festivalgoers will get a chance to see the biggest names in country music as they take to the stage on the beach, with previous artists including Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Kid Rock and Eric Church, to name a few. As the sun begins to set, patrons can ride free shuttles to the headline stage at Frank Brown Park’s festival site. For more information, visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/events.

Summer Concert Series, Every Tuesday from June -August

The Summer Concert Series has become a beloved summertime tradition in Panama City Beach. Enjoy a free concert at the park every Tuesday at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater. For more information, visit VisitPanamaCityBeach.com.

Real.Fun.Fourth, July 2-4

Home to the largest display of fireworks on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach offers an All-American weekend of Independence Day celebrations. Friends and family put on their red, white and blue gear and gather on the sand to enjoy an electrifying firework show. Events held at various locations around the city. For more information, visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/events

PCB Fishing Rodeo, September 23 – October 9

Hosted by Capt. Anderson’s Marina, the Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo takes place during one of the best fishing periods of the year. The event features competitions in categories including charter boats, recreational boats, kayaks and paddleboards. Prizes are awarded by species ranging from king mackerel to red grouper, amberjack and many more. For more information, visit pcbeachfishingrodeo.com.

SandJam Music Festival, September 30-October 2

Panama City Beach’s fourth annual alternative rock music festival will set their stages on the beautiful sugar-white sand beaches of Panama City Beach, providing a picturesque backdrop for this spring’s biggest festival. Music lovers of all ages are invited to make long lasting memories at SandJam Music Festival, presented by Pepsi. For more information and this year’s full lineup, visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/events.

Pirates of the High Seas Fest, October 3-9

Columbus Day weekend will bring a treasure trove of fun-filled adventures to Panama City Beach with the Pirates of the High Seas Fest. Taking place throughout the Grand Lagoon and Pier Park, the festival includes an ensemble of parades and sword-swinging showdowns, a pirate invasion, a treasure hunt and more. In addition, there will be several online activities including a virtual scavenger hunt, downloadable themed crafts, a digital pirate costume contest and more. For more information, visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/piratesofthehighseas/.

Schooners Lobster Festival & Tournament, October 10-14

This week-long celebration welcomes lobster lovers from near and far for the biggest lobster tournament and festival in the area. Attendees can expect live music, contests and lots of delicious Florida lobster. Held at Schooners Last Local Beach Club, this event is a must for foodies of all ages. For more information, visit www.schooners.com/events/lobsterfestival.htm.

Panama City Beach Oktoberfest, October 14-16

Locals and visitors alike will raise a glass and don their lederhosen for this annual celebration of German heritage. Authentic German beer and brats are the star of the show, while this year’s festivities will feature stein hosting competitions, live music and plenty of activities for the kids. For more information, visit www.pcboktoberfest.com.

Grand Lagoon Bloody Mary & Music Festival, November 4-5

The sixth annual Grand Lagoon Bloody Mary & Music Festival will return in 2022 at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort. Several bars and restaurants will compete for the title of “Best Bloody Mary in the Grand Lagoon.” There will also be a panel of secret judges who will decide who will be crowned the “Big Tomato” and awarded the four-foot, tomato-topped trophy to keep until next year’s event. For more information, visit https://grandlagoon.com/events/bloody-mary-music-festival/.

Beach Home for the Holidays, November 25-26

Family, locals and visitors can spend Thanksgiving weekend kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with free holiday concerts at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater, free seasonal-themed events like campfires and s’mores, meeting with Santa, a Christmas tree-lighting and more. For more information, visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/event.

Panama City Beach Marathon and 5K, December 4

Hosted by the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce, guests can run through paradise and alongside award-winning beaches in the annual marathon and 5k. The 26.2-mile race brings many visitors to the destination year after year. For more information, visit www.halfmarathons.net.

New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop, December 31

Attracting thousands of visitors to the destination, the 15th annual New Year’s Eve celebration will include live music, entertainment and not one, but two beach ball drops, fireworks and 10,000 inflatable beach balls raining down from the sky over the streets of Pier Park. The 8 p.m. Beach Ball Drop gives kids the chance to experience the fun before they head to bed and let their parents continue the celebration. More entertainment and live music will follow during the build up to midnight, when a dazzling fireworks display will accompany the lowering of a giant LED-lit beach ball to signify the beginning of 2023. For more information, visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/events.

