It’s Beginning To Feel A Lot Like Spring?

SYNOPSIS – FOG ADVISORY THIS MORNING. Partly cloudy for the rest of the day with a high near 75! The weekend and the rest of next week we can expect a more spring like pattern with temperatures in the 70s and chances of rain.

TODAY – FOG ADVISORY, then Partly Cloudy . High near 75°. Winds W 5.

TONIGHT – Sunny. Low near 49°. W 5

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 76°. Winds W 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76°

SUN: MOstly Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74°

MON: PArtly CLoudy, rain . Low: 58° High: 72° 60%

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 42° High: 68°

WED: Partly Cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 78°

THR: Partly CLoudy, chance of showers. Low: 61° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

