Advertisement

It’s Beginning To Feel A Lot Like Spring?

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – FOG ADVISORY THIS MORNING. Partly cloudy for the rest of the day with a high near 75! The weekend and the rest of next week we can expect a more spring like pattern with temperatures in the 70s and chances of rain.

TODAY – FOG ADVISORY, then Partly Cloudy . High near 75°. Winds W 5.

TONIGHT – Sunny. Low near 49°. W 5

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 76°. Winds W 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76°

SUN: MOstly Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74°

MON: PArtly CLoudy, rain . Low: 58° High: 72° 60%

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 42° High: 68°

WED: Partly Cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 78°

THR: Partly CLoudy, chance of showers. Low: 61° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher>

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
New report lists part of east Alabama as ‘toxic hot spot’ for cancer risk
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Christopher Johnson is led into the courtroom by Houston County Deputy Tim Ward on December 1,...
Man tells judge he is guilty of 61 porn charges
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 2, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-02
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-02
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 1, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-01
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-01