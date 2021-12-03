On the dotted line: Glover signs with Wallace baseball

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Another Wicksburg senior has put the pen to paper as Panthers baseball standout Jackson Glover signed to play baseball at Wallace Community College.

Glover is a three-sport athlete at Wicksburg but baseball is his true love.

The senior with some goals for the Panthers this season as he wants to bring a state title back to Wicksburg.

His love for the game mixed with Wallace’s program made his decision to become a Gov a no-brainer.

“I’m just really excited to play,” said Glover. “They’ve got probably the top tier JUCO in the nation and the coaches are really awesome. I really like them just really excited to play for them. It feels good to be a Governor. It just feels great.”

