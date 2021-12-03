Advertisement

On the dotted line: Glover signs with Wallace baseball

By Justin McNelley
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Another Wicksburg senior has put the pen to paper as Panthers baseball standout Jackson Glover signed to play baseball at Wallace Community College.

Glover is a three-sport athlete at Wicksburg but baseball is his true love.

The senior with some goals for the Panthers this season as he wants to bring a state title back to Wicksburg.

His love for the game mixed with Wallace’s program made his decision to become a Gov a no-brainer.

“I’m just really excited to play,” said Glover. “They’ve got probably the top tier JUCO in the nation and the coaches are really awesome. I really like them just really excited to play for them. It feels good to be a Governor. It just feels great.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Christopher Johnson is led into the courtroom by Houston County Deputy Tim Ward on December 1,...
Man tells judge he is guilty of 61 porn charges
Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man

Latest News

On the dotted line: Glover signs with Wallace baseball
On the dotted line: Glover signs with Wallace baseball
Dothan girl's basketball falls to Eufaula
Dothan girl's basketball falls to Eufaula
On the dotted line: Jordan signs with San Jac
On the dotted line: Jordan signs with San Jac
On the dotted line: Arroyo signs with LBW
On the dotted line: Arroyo signs with LBW