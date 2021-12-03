Dothan police involved in standoff with woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police are involved in a standoff that began shortly before noon and has closed several streets near downtown. Officers say a woman is barricaded in a home, presumably her home, on South Lena Street.

A neighbor said the woman has recently been struggling with mental issues, but police have not released details of the standoff.

Specially trained hostage negotiators are on the scene though it is not immediately known if they have contact with the woman.

Streets in the area are not heavily traveled and few traffic issues have been caused by the incident.

