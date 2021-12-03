Advertisement

Dothan movie night to support Wiregrass Food Bank

Cinemark Tinseltown reopens
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the City of Dothan Leisure Services Department.

(Press Release) -- Wiregrass Park Recreation Center will show the Disney Pixar film Coco as part of our Classic Movie Night Series.

The movie will be shown on Wednesday, December 15th, starting at 6:00 p.m.

There will be no concessions available; however, attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks and beverages. Seating will be on the bleachers inside the gymnasium; attendees are encouraged to bring their own cushions or blankets.

Admission is a can of food to be donated to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

For more information, please contact the Wiregrass Park Recreation Center at 334.615.4740.

