Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center hands out deserving awards

WRC's total economic impact to Alabama, Florida, and Georgia reaches $72 million, with $3.5 million going toward salaries and benefits.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY)--Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center that provides employment, care, and services to three states honored workers and others this week.

“Without our employees and supporters, we would not exist,” WRC Executive Director Paul Lee told those who attended an awards luncheon on Tuesday.

WRC’s total economic impact to Alabama, Florida, and Georgia reaches $72 million annually, with $3.5 million going toward salaries and benefits.

During the awards ceremony, Joshua Peters was named Employee of the Year, Linda Stuckey received Alabama Consumer of the Year, and Dalton Butler was named Alabama Student of the Year.

WRC’s Community Partner Award went to the City of Dothan, and drivers who get clients to and from work and programs and Adult Daycare Centers received the Executive Director’s Awards.

Special recognition was given to Managing Director Susan Hicks and Employment Specialist Jean Golson who are retiring after 18 and 43 years of service, respectively.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

WRC Awards