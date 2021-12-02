Warm Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather for early December will continue over the coming days. Highs will average in the middle 70s, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Look for some extra cloud cover Friday and over the weekend, with showers on track for Monday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, areas of fog. Low near 48°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 49°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74° 5%

MON: Scattered showers developing. Low: 58° High: 72° 60%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 68° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 61° High: 80° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

