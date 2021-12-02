Advertisement

State lawmakers look for solutions to affordable housing crisis

By Jake Stofan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Housing is considered affordable if it costs less than 30 percent of a household’s income, but nearly 900,000 Florida households are paying more than half of their monthly income on housing.

That’s one of many statistics portraying Florida’s growing affordable housing crisis state senators heard in a committee Wednesday morning.

“We are now one of the most unaffordable states in certain metropolitan areas and it’s growing,” said Dr. Edward Murray, Associate Director of the FIU Metropolitan Center.

Experts testified to a Senate committee the state is losing nearly ten thousand affordable housing units each year.

Meanwhile, more expensive units are growing at a rapid rate.

“There’s really nothing quite like it in the country, where you have such an imbalance between supply and demand,” said Murray.

Part of the problem was blamed on out-of-state investors.

Also on residents who can afford more, choosing less expensive housing options.

“And so they’re effectively competing for units,” said William O’Dell, Director of the UF Shimberg Center for Housing Studies.

When asked for solutions, O’Dell boiled it down to more cash.

“You’re going to have to spend more money on this issue,” said O’Dell.

One suggestion coming out of the meeting was for local governments to play a larger role in addressing the affordable housing crisis.

Committee Chair Jennifer Bradley said the state could do more to push local governments.

“We’re gonna have to start thinking outside the box and really encouraging, you know, finding some carrots and sticks with the local governments to make it happen,” said Senator Bradley.

And State Senator Travis Hutson added efficient use of state funds is also key.

“Take a look at what we can do with the dollars and how to make sure those dollars go best bang for the buck,” said Hutson.

Last year lawmakers committed $200 million towards affordable housing.

That’s more than in years prior, but about half of what would be considered full funding.

Lawmakers didn’t have any specifics as far as possible legislative solutions for the 2022 legislative session.

When they return in January they’ll have 60 days to get something through both chambers.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Christopher Johnson is led into the courtroom by Houston County Deputy Tim Ward on December 1,...
Man tells judge he is guilty of 61 porn charges
Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man

Latest News

News4 Now: What’s Going On
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-02
Foggy start to the day