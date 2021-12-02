Saving lives one flight at a time, and this holiday season they plan to save Christmas for one family

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Stationed in Headland, Survival Flight 15 is a family-owned critical care air medical company. And for the third Christmas the crew is looking to help make Christmas special for a family.

“We do a Christmas wish for a needy family. Families that have fallen on hard times whatever that may be we get what we call a Christmas wish list, we get those items we take them and wrap them and then we deliver the gifts to them,” said Mark Reynolds - Flight Nurse Paramedic.

Nominations come from those within the community, Survival Flights then picks one family and makes their wishes come true. A mission their owner has stood by since their inception.

“Just because what we do, we see a lot of families fall under hardships medical or whatever and so we just like to try to give back to people that are out of work right now and we just try to support them,” said Reynolds.

If you know of a family you would like to nominate for the Christmas Wish, you can send an email to sfchristmaswish@survivalflightinc.com or by direct messaging their Facebook Pages (Survival Flight, Survival Flight 19, Survival Flight 15.)

