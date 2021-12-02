Advertisement

Saving lives one flight at a time, and this holiday season they plan to save Christmas for one family

xmas wish list
xmas wish list(xmas wish list)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Stationed in Headland, Survival Flight 15 is a family-owned critical care air medical company. And for the third Christmas the crew is looking to help make Christmas special for a family.

“We do a Christmas wish for a needy family. Families that have fallen on hard times whatever that may be we get what we call a Christmas wish list, we get those items we take them and wrap them and then we deliver the gifts to them,” said Mark Reynolds - Flight Nurse Paramedic.

Nominations come from those within the community, Survival Flights then picks one family and makes their wishes come true. A mission their owner has stood by since their inception.

“Just because what we do, we see a lot of families fall under hardships medical or whatever and so we just like to try to give back to people that are out of work right now and we just try to support them,” said Reynolds.

If you know of a family you would like to nominate for the Christmas Wish, you can send an email to sfchristmaswish@survivalflightinc.com or by direct messaging their Facebook Pages (Survival Flight, Survival Flight 19, Survival Flight 15.)

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Christopher Johnson is led into the courtroom by Houston County Deputy Tim Ward on December 1,...
Man tells judge he is guilty of 61 porn charges
Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
operation toy solider
Operation Toy Soldier now taking registrations
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Stretch Continues
News4 Now: What's Going On, December 2, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, December 2, 2021