Operation Toy Soldier now taking registrations

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season for some military families can be difficult, and the Alabama National Guard Family Programs makes sure those making the sacrifice are not forgotten.

“They’re just like everybody else they run across hard times,” said Kathy Martin - Military and Family Readiness Specialist, but the Alabama National Guard Family Programs makes sure each child is taken care of if needed, through Operation Toy Soldier.

“It is awesome when you can help a solider out and their family member some families their soldiers are deployed this time of year so just to be able to give them something that they need for their children it’s not about the families it’s about those children out there,” said Martin.

Providing a bag full of toys for children up to the age of 12.

“Baby dolls, stuff for boys’, cars, bicycles all sorts of toys come through,” said Martin.

All unwrapped to make the holiday as normal as possible.

Operation Toy Soldier is offered for all National Guard families, Air Guard, Wounded Warriors and Gold Star families. You can register for Operation Toy Solider by clicking the link.

Toys must be picked up at one of these locations:

Huntsville/Decatur area

Fort McClellan

Birmingham-135th Armory on Oxmoor

Montgomery JFHQ

Enterprise/Daleville area

Mobile Fort Whiting

Northport-31st Chem Armory

Registration ends close of business on Wednesday, December 8th.

If you would be interested in donating here locally, you can contact Kathy Martin at 334-451-5064 at the Enterprise National Guard Armory.

