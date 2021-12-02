Advertisement

News4 Now: What’s Going On

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.

Join us each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of December 3, 2021

Christmas Parades & Festivals

Other Holiday Events

Other Events

Regular Monthly Events

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Christopher Johnson is led into the courtroom by Houston County Deputy Tim Ward on December 1,...
Man tells judge he is guilty of 61 porn charges
Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man

Latest News

Toy donations can be made at Chipley High School home basketball games.
Chipley High School Basketball hosts toy drive
Final preparations before Whoville being made
Final preparations before Enterprise Whoville being made
Yard sale for canned goods
3rd grader making an impact in the Wiregrass
All In Credit Union awards $140,000 in grants to Wiregrass groups