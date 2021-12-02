News4 Now: What’s Going On
Events for the weekend of December 3, 2021
Christmas Parades & Festivals
- Headland Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, Thu Dec 2nd 5:30pm
- Graceville Christmas Festival, Thu Dec 2nd 6:00pm - 8:30pm
- 2021 Historic Chipley Christmas Festival & Parade, Fri Dec 3rd 4:00pm
- 2021 Daleville Christmas Parade, Fri Dec 3rd 5:30pm
- Geneva Christmas Parade & Christmas in the Park, Fri Dec 3rd 5:30pm
- Marianna Christmas in Candyland Parade & Festival, Fri Dec 3rd 5:30pm
- Hometown Holidays Hartford Alabama, Sat Dec 4th
- Chipley Festival on the Boulevard, Sat Dec 4th 9:00am - 2:00pm
- Christmas in Rehobeth, Sat Dec 4th 9:00am
- Enterprise Whoville Celebration 2021!, Sat Dec 4th 10:00am
- Dothan Downtown’s Christmas Festival, Sat Dec 4th 1:00pm - 5:30pm
- DeFuniak Springs Mistletoe Market, Sat Dec 4th 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Bonifay Christmas in the Park with Santa, Sun Dec 5th 5:30pm - 8:00pm
- Elba Christmas Parade, Mon Dec 6th 6:00pm
- Ozark Christmas Parade, Tue Dec 7th 6:00pm
Other Holiday Events
- SANTA’S WORKSHOP presented by Alabama Dance Works, Thu Dec 2nd 6:30pm, Fri Dec 3rd 6:30pm, Sat Dec 4th 1:30pm
- Girls Inc. Mother-Daughter Tea, Sun Dec 5th 1:00pm - 5:30pm
- Landmark Park Holiday Decorating Workshop, Sun Dec 5th 1:00pm
- Wiregrass Community “Messiah” Sing-A-Long, Sun Dec 5th 2:00pm
- Junior League of the Wiregrass Christmas Tour of Homes, Sun Dec 5th 3:00pm
- Candlelight Vigil At The Angel Of Hope, Mon Dec 6th 7:00pm
- Shane Owens Nothing Compares to Christmas Concert, Sat Dec 4th 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Other Events
- Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting Clinic & Mini-match, Sun Dec 5th 8:30am - 1:00pm
- Southeast AL Camellia Society Meeting, Tue Dec 7th 3:00pm
- Poppin’ Tags Fundraiser for Wiregrass Blues Society, Tue Dec 7th 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Regular Monthly Events
- Landmark Park Reptile Feeding, Sun Dec 5th 4:00pm - 4:30pm
- First Saturday Family Day, Sat Dec 4th 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Arty Pants on Toddler Tuesdays, Tue Dec 7th 4:00pm - 5:00pm
- Plus farmers markets and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
