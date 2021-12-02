Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season continues with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the event.

A number of celebrities such as Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are set to perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The site will be open to the public free of charge from Saturday to Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Christopher Johnson is led into the courtroom by Houston County Deputy Tim Ward on December 1,...
Man tells judge he is guilty of 61 porn charges
Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man

Latest News

FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron
What does the latest COVID variant mean for your holidays?
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Stretch Continues
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Charging decision anticipated for Michigan shooter’s parents
LIVE: National Christmas Tree lighting