Former bookkeeper convicted, sentenced for stealing from Troy City Schools

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former bookkeeper for Troy City Schools has been convicted and sentenced to prison after admitting to stealing from the school system, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.

Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, appeared before the Pike County Circuit Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty on information to theft of property in the first degree.

At her sentencing hearing, the former bookkeeper admitted that she collected money from teachers and parents for certain school events but then unlawfully pocketed that money for her own benefit, even going so far as to conceal her thefts by using a fake receipt book.

The Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts uncovered the theft during an audit.

Tucker was sentenced to just under four years in prison, though it was suspended based on Alabama’s presumptive sentencing guidelines. Additionally, Tucker will get two years of supervised probation and has been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $26,800 to the school system. Marshall’s office confirmed that immediately after she was sentenced, Tucker paid $20,000 toward the restitution balance.

“Ms. Tucker stole money provided by parents and teachers to further educational objectives,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Public employees working in Alabama’s schools must be honest when handling public money. Her conviction should send a clear message that abuses like hers will not be tolerated.”

