Foggy start to the day

SYNOPSIS – Most of us are waking up in the lower to middle 40s this morning with some areas of patchy fog, so make sure to allow a few extra travel minutes. This afternoon we will see the middle 70s for highs and plenty of sunshine, tomorrow more of the same just a few more clouds around. Saturday will be our warmest with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Rain chances will increase by Monday ahead of our next front that will cool us off but not for long as the heat returns late next week.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 75°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear, patchy fog. Low near 46°. Winds: Light W 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 70° 50%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 67° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

