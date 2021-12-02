Advertisement

Final preparations before Enterprise Whoville being made

By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Finishing touches are being done for a jam-packed weekend in Enterprise.

Downtown Enterprise is preparing for upwards of 15,000 people for this year’s Whoville festival.

The city will use the days leading up to the Whoville festival to make sure downtown is safely set up for the event.

Planning for the festival started nearly a year ago when last year’s Whoville ended.

“There’s so much our business owners do to get ready for this not only from a logistical standpoint but also just to prepare their staffing and make sure that their stores look fantastic and have the best gifts for you to buy,” said Wendy Grimes, promotions committee chair with Main Street Enterprise.

Whoville will be from 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, December 4. There will also be $10 wristbands for children to enjoy the children’s activities festival.

