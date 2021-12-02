Chipley High School Basketball hosts toy drive

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This year, the Chipley High School basketball teams are holding a toy drive to donate to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the toys donated will then go to kids throughout the community. The Varsity Girls’ Basketball Coach, Justin Miles, said when the idea was presented to him, he jumped on it.

The team will be accepting donations at every home game, and they’re excited to do their part to help the community.

“So, at every home game we’re gonna have a box set up at the gate and they just bring a toy and drop it off and that’ll help the cause, (and) help people that need toys and make a smile on a kids face,” Miles said.

The teams will be accepting toys at their games until December 20. For a list of home games to donate at, follow this link: https://chs.wcsdschools.com/athletics.

