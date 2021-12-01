Wiregrass Transit is expanding their services

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Transit is normally seen around Dothan and Houston County. Now, they’re taking their services into Dale County.

The expansion is a pilot program, depending on the response, Wiregrass Transit could make the expansion permeant.

Right now, the bus is running on Fridays between 8 am and 4 pm on an appointment-only basis.

“Well Dale County is just a little bit closer to us because our headquarters are right here in Dothan, so it’s a pretty easy trip to go up HWY 231 into Dale County. it’s only about 20 miles from here to Ozark, so it’s just kind of a good way to expand the territory, and it was something that Dale County commission was interested in looking at,” said Scott Farmer - Executive Director.

The price per trips starts at 5-dollars and go up to 8. They ask for you have the exact change ready when you go to board the bus.

To schedule your pick up you must call 334-836-5555.

