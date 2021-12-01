Warming up as we head into the middle of the week

SYNOPSIS – Not as cool when you are waking up this morning, temperatures across the area are mainly in the lower 40s. Today we will see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures into the lower 70s. The warming trend will continue into the rest of the week and first half of the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The start of next week will bring our next front this might bring us a chance of a few showers on Monday. We stay above average temperature wise as we head into the first full week of December

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 72°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 42°. Winds: Light W 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 75°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few showers. Low: 56° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 72° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 81° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

