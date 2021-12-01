Advertisement

Warm Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our gradual warm-up continues, with middle 70s on the way for the end of the week. We’ll see a few more clouds for Friday and the weekend, with rain chances returning early next week. After a brief cool-down, another surge of warm air returns later next week.

TONIGHT – Clear, patchy fog. Low near 42°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 75°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, patchy fog. Low near 46°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 74° 5%

MON: Early shower, some sun late. Low: 56° High: 70° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 68° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, a few showers.  Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man
Wiregrass Commons Mall Chick-fil-A restaurant closing
Wiregrass Chick-fil-A will close after 35 years
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Fed marshals nab Dothan murder suspect on the run
Houston Co. sheriff's office investigates a suspicious death.
Sheriff: Investigators “relentless” in murder case, identify victim
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-01
Warming up as we head into the middle of the week
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-01
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-01
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 30, 2021
The paths of all 21 named storms this year.
Hurricane season 2021 comes to a close