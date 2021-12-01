Warm Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Our gradual warm-up continues, with middle 70s on the way for the end of the week. We’ll see a few more clouds for Friday and the weekend, with rain chances returning early next week. After a brief cool-down, another surge of warm air returns later next week.

TONIGHT – Clear, patchy fog. Low near 42°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 75°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, patchy fog. Low near 46°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 74° 5%

MON: Early shower, some sun late. Low: 56° High: 70° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 68° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

