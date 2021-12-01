Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Headland has seen eight reported car break-ins in the last seven days.

These breaks in have occurred in the areas of Oaks on Main, Carr Circle and Forrest Street, where thieves have made off with purses and guns. These break-ins have not involved busted windows or tampered doors, but instead used a technique known as door handle pulling.

“They’re pulling the car door handle if it was locked, they’d move on to the next car we’ve seen it in several videos we’ve had here in Headland but I’m not saying they wouldn’t break in to it being locked but the ones we had Tuesday night every one of them was car handle pulled and they went into every car that was unlocked,” said Mark Jones - Headland Police Chief.

Headland Police are now looking for 37-year-old Reggies Rodgers and 42-year-old Cherlyn Michelle Turner believed to be driving a late model, maroon Crown Vic or Grand Marquis with loud pipes.

POLICE LOOKING FOR CAR (POLICE LOOKING FOR CAR)

Chief Jones says these break ins are still under investigation and that more individuals could be involved.

He reminds community members to removed personal items from vehicles and the lock them every night and asking community members to look at security cameras and report anything suspicious.

If you may have any information that could help in this investigation you can call the Headland Police at 334-693-2222.

