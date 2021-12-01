SpectraCare holds open house for Henry County facilities

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - They’ve serviced Henry County for the past 50 years, over the last two years SpectraCare has seen a significant increase in need in Henry County.

Tuesday they made their facilities available for the community to see exactly what they do. Holding an open house at their Outpatient and Adult Day treatment programs showing off the recent upgrades made.

“so, we’ve seen more people coming into our doors that are not our typical individuals who would seek services in the past and so we want to welcome that, and we knew that in henry county as we grow that we were going to have to update these facilities some and change things around and that’s what we’ve done,” said Melissa Kirkland - Chief Executive Officer, SpectraCare Health. Services.

In the last year, Henry County branches have seen 450 clients. They’ve also made an 819,000 dollar economic impact for the county.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.