Dale County body identified

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County law enforcement gave more details on the body found at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the body of 35-year-old Angela Marie Duvall was found Tuesday in a wooded area near Daleville.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene assisting in the investigation.

