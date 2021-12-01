Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce hosting “Secrets to Santa”

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - As of today, kids have an official mailbox to send letters to Santa Claus right here in the Chattahoochee Valley!

The Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Secrets to Santa Claus”.

Children can write their Christmas lists or special messages and drop it off in the “Letters to Santa” mailbox at 333 East Broad Street in Eufaula.

On Tuesday, December 7, letters already received will be given to Santa during a “Meet Santa” event at Eufaula’s downtown gazebo. It will start at 2 p.m.

The city’s annual Christmas parade will follow at 5 p.m.

Letters for Santa can be dropped off until December 20.

