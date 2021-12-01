Advertisement

On the dotted line: Jordan signs with San Jac

Jordan looks forward to joining the dominant Gators program.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland senior Reigh Jordan will be heading to the Lone Star state to join one of the most storied Junior College baseball programs in the country at San Jacinto.

The Gators have won five National Championships and have appeared in the JUCO World Series 27 times, which is part of the reason Jordan signed with San Jac.

“It’s a perennial JUCO,” said Jordan. “They’re top-notch. Hear a lot of good things about them. They’ve done very well in the past. So, it feels amazing. It’s an honor. A great opportunity for me and the family and my team.”

