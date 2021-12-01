On the dotted line: Arroyo signs with LBW

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth baseball senior Shelton Arroyo was able to make his dream of playing colligate ball come true as he signed with Lurlee B. Wallace baseball.

In his junior season at Rehobeth, Arroyo helped lead the squad to success as the Class 5A Area Champions and into the second round of the playoffs.

Now, as he prepares for his future with the Saints, Arroyo knows his time as a Rebel will benefit him at the next level.

“It’s really exciting,” said Arroyo. “I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. It’s just really exciting to have all my friends and teammates and family here today. I’ve just been waiting for this for awhile. I think I’ll bring a good aspect defending because I have a left-handed bat and I can hit with some power. I think that will probably be what I contribute to the most.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.