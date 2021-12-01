Advertisement

On the dotted line: Arroyo signs with LBW

The senior Rebel will take his baseball talents to the Saints.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth baseball senior Shelton Arroyo was able to make his dream of playing colligate ball come true as he signed with Lurlee B. Wallace baseball.

In his junior season at Rehobeth, Arroyo helped lead the squad to success as the Class 5A Area Champions and into the second round of the playoffs.

Now, as he prepares for his future with the Saints, Arroyo knows his time as a Rebel will benefit him at the next level.

“It’s really exciting,” said Arroyo. “I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. It’s just really exciting to have all my friends and teammates and family here today. I’ve just been waiting for this for awhile. I think I’ll bring a good aspect defending because I have a left-handed bat and I can hit with some power. I think that will probably be what I contribute to the most.”

