Advertisement

Dothan PD hosting Coffee with a Cop

COFFEE WITH A COP
COFFEE WITH A COP(COFFEE WITH A COP)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You can keep your coffee pot off on Thursday!

The Dothan Police Department wants you to join them for a cup of coffee. This year’s ‘Coffee with a Cop’ will be held at Mural City Coffee on Foster Street in downtown Dothan.

It starts at 7:00am and goes until 9:00, giving you plenty of time to men our men and women in uniform. For them, the event is a way to connect with the community, hear your concerns, and look at what they can do to better serve you.

“It is a way to give back to our community it’s a way for us to reach out them and for them to have a chance to talk to us about things that they normally wouldn’t have a chance to do because they don’t see us,” SGT. Taiwan Truitt - Dothan Police Department.

The coffee for the event is free.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man
Wiregrass Commons Mall Chick-fil-A restaurant closing
Wiregrass Chick-fil-A will close after 35 years
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Fed marshals nab Dothan murder suspect on the run
Houston Co. sheriff's office investigates a suspicious death.
Sheriff: Investigators “relentless” in murder case, identify victim
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County

Latest News

SpectraCare holds open house for Henry County facilities
OZARK ANIMAL SHELTER BEDS
The dogs at the Ozark Animal Shelter now have a comfortable place to lay their heads
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-01
Warming up as we head into the middle of the week
Jamie and Cynthia Holderfield share their adoption story for National Adopton Month.
Wiregrass family shares their journey for National Adoption Month