Dothan PD hosting Coffee with a Cop

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You can keep your coffee pot off on Thursday!

The Dothan Police Department wants you to join them for a cup of coffee. This year’s ‘Coffee with a Cop’ will be held at Mural City Coffee on Foster Street in downtown Dothan.

It starts at 7:00am and goes until 9:00, giving you plenty of time to men our men and women in uniform. For them, the event is a way to connect with the community, hear your concerns, and look at what they can do to better serve you.

“It is a way to give back to our community it’s a way for us to reach out them and for them to have a chance to talk to us about things that they normally wouldn’t have a chance to do because they don’t see us,” SGT. Taiwan Truitt - Dothan Police Department.

The coffee for the event is free.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

