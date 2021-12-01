Advertisement

The dogs at the Ozark Animal Shelter now have a comfortable place to lay their heads

OZARK ANIMAL SHELTER BEDS
By Abby Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Police Department was awarded an Animal Rescue Aid Grant through The Blue Red Donation Program in October.

After asking for only 10 beds, the police department was surprised when the grant was returned awarding them with 40.

“we’re constant cleaning the shelter to keep them clean from the water that’s on the floor or them laying on the floor or laying on the cold floor this gets them up and helps keep them healthy from getting different diseases and different injuries from constant laying in wet environment so now they’re able to get up on that bed and be safe and comfortable,” said Charles Ward - Ozark Police Department Chief.

Shelter employees say they could not be more thankful for these beds and say the dogs are taking full advantage of them.

