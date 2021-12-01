Doctors prepare as Omicron spreads in countries around the world

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The latest COVID variant, Omicron, is popping up in new places around the world daily. Numerous countries like South Africa, Australia, and neighboring country Canada, has confirmed cases of this variant, but there are no reported cases in the U.S. yet.

Right now, it seems there are more questions about Omicron than answers. But answers are on the way. The strain is being heavily studied and as doctors learn more, they’re asking you to not let your guard down yet.

“We still don’t know where this virus is going to take us,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the UAB division of infectious diseases, said.

Dr. Marrazzo said it’s only a matter of time before the new strain makes its way to the U.S. She said the most important thing to do is to get vaccinated.

“I think the most important thing that we can do, and everybody I think can agree on this, is to vaccinate as much as we can, not just in people who can get a booster shot, but really increase the rate of vaccination globally,” Dr. Marrazzo said.

Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization designated five variants of concern, the latest is Omicron.

Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health, Dr. George Narby, said this is due to the many changes and mutations in the genetic code this strain shows.

“There’s about 50 new changes in the code of this virus, compared to ones that were around like Delta before, now some of those changes we’ve seen in previous variants, but at least 20 of them appear to be entirely new,” Dr. Narby said.

This can change the capabilities of the virus, including how contagious it is.

“Is Omicron going to be more contagious than Delta, or less contagious than Delta,” Dr. Narby said. “We don’t know for sure, but based on how quickly this virus spread in South Africa, it appears that this variant may be more contagious.”

Other unknowns, the level of severity, concern of immune escape and how effective current vaccines are against it.

“All we know is that there is a significant number of changes and that brings all of those possibilities into play and we need to answer these questions before we can really understand what the risk is of this particular variant,” Dr. Narby said.

Across the board most doctors agree by encouraging people to get the COVID vaccine.

“Any risk that the vaccination may pose to individuals is actually dwarfed by the risk of getting the COVID infection itself and all of the possible consequences and complications that someone could get from the infection itself,” Dr. Narby said. “Vaccination remains the surest way and the safest way to reduce your risk of getting COVID and spreading it to other people. I expect the vaccine we have available will remain affective against Omicron, maybe not as much to previous strains, but the vaccinations will definitely be helpful and a strong weapon in a battle against this pandemic.”

Dr. Narby also encourages people to take other safety measures, like washing your hands and wearing a mask.

“Wearing a mask is an effective way to reduce the spread of COVID and masks are effective against all strains of the COVID virus,” Dr. Narby said,

Dr. Narby also adds there is a lot of hesitancy in Alabama about the COVID vaccine and the numbers back up his concerns.

Right now, less than half of people who live in our state are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.