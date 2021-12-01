Advertisement

Confederate group opposing suit over Tuskegee monument site

A Confederate heritage group will fight an Alabama county’s lawsuit that could lead to the...
A Confederate heritage group will fight an Alabama county’s lawsuit that could lead to the removal of a rebel monument in nearly all-Black Tuskegee.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A Confederate heritage group will fight an Alabama county’s lawsuit that could lead to the removal of a rebel monument in nearly all-Black Tuskegee.

Macon County has asked a court to give it the deed to a downtown square where the memorial has stood for 115 years. That could be a key first step toward taking down the statue.

But an attorney for the Tuskegee chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Jay Hinton, says the group owns the square legally and wants the monument to remain.

The monument has been the subject of protests and attempts to remove it on and off for decades.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Two suspects wanted in chain of Headland car break-ins
Christopher Johnson is led into the courtroom by Houston County Deputy Tim Ward on December 1,...
Man tells judge he is guilty of 61 porn charges
Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man

Latest News

News4 Now: What’s Going On
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-02
Foggy start to the day
Affordable Housing
State lawmakers look for solutions to affordable housing crisis